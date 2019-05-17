MAV Beauty Brands Inc (MAV) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report released on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

MAV opened at C$7.51 on Thursday. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51. The firm has a market cap of $261.91 million and a PE ratio of -17.42.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.88 million.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.