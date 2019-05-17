Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after buying an additional 505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,766,000 after acquiring an additional 696,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,110,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,405,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $52.27.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $771,200.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $102,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,378.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,910 shares of company stock worth $5,342,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/mason-street-advisors-llc-has-5-35-million-position-in-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.