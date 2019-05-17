Mary Lou Hukezalie Sells 3,000 Shares of TMX Group Ltd (X) Stock

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Senior Officer Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at C$121,500.

TSE:X opened at C$93.00 on Friday. TMX Group Ltd has a one year low of C$68.87 and a one year high of C$93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$201.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group Ltd will post 5.94999973522142 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$101.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

