Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have outperformed the industry in the past six months. In first-quarter 2019, the company’s top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both the metrics improved year over year. The upside can be attributed to revenue growth across all its segments. For 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings of $7.33-$7.94 per share. Marriott Vacation has also been focusing on digital expansion and innovation of latest techniques. The company has been remodeling the business framework. It has turned into a more point-based and capital-efficient system, with less dependence on the securitization market. However, increased debt from the ILG acquisitions and high expenses are potential concerns. Owing to a higher debt burden, the company might fail to finance the upcoming projects.”

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $273,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 95.1% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 123.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 50.4% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 71,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.