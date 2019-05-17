Markel Co. (MKL) Director Acquires $103,500.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,060.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Markel by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,173.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

