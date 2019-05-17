Marcus Corp (MCS) Position Cut by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,134,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,719,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Marcus to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $41.00 price objective on Marcus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,005. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.20 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,891,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,072 shares of company stock worth $6,698,029. 29.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

