MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Issues Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.28 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
MMYT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.42. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $41.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.
