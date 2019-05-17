MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Issues Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.28 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

MMYT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.42. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 440.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

