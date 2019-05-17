M. Kraus & Co Has $717,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $171.36 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

