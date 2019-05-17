Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £294 ($384.16).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £298 ($389.39).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.55 million and a PE ratio of 23.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $10.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

MAB1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/lucy-tilley-purchases-50-shares-of-mortgage-advice-bureau-holdings-plc-mab1-stock.html.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.