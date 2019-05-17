Longbow Research Lowers Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Underperform

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.50.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $67.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $2,219,188.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,980,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.