LogicBio Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOGC. Roth Capital began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $14.75 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

