Lipocine Inc (LPCN) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Lipocine in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 205,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

