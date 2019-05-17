Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 54,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 57.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

