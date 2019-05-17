LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €122.00 ($141.86) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.40 ($136.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.09 ($130.33).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.85 ($130.06) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

