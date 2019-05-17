Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 456 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.43.

AAPL opened at $190.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

