Lawson Products (LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,681. The firm has a market cap of $340.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 37,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lawson Products by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lawson Products by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lawson Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

