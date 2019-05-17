Lanxess AG (LXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.11 ($71.06).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €49.10 ($57.09) on Friday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €72.60 ($84.42). The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.