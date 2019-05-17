Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Holdings Increased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.26. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

