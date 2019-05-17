L Brands Inc (LB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

L Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. L Brands has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L Brands to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,341. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. L Brands has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $38.14.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/l-brands-inc-lb-to-issue-0-30-quarterly-dividend.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.