L Brands Inc (LB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.
L Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. L Brands has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L Brands to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
L Brands stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,341. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. L Brands has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $38.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.35.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.