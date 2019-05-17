Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 1,040,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.87. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.