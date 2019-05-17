Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) PT Set at €40.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.21 ($46.75).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

