KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

KLXE opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $611.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

