Kimberly Clark (KMB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.24.

KMB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 149,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 6,774 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $845,869.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,887.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,777 shares of company stock worth $50,121,049. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,207,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

