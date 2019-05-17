Keystone Financial Group Takes $228,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 403,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 819,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after buying an additional 425,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.68.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

