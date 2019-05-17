Keystone Financial Group Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17,778.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 658,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 654,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,673,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,041,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 833,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,004 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
