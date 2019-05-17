Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.67 ($71.71).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess stock opened at €48.99 ($56.97) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a fifty-two week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.