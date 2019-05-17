Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €10.53 ($12.24) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.46 ($15.65).

Shares of PBB opened at €12.35 ($14.36) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

