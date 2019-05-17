Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $40,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,953.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PUB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 6,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,246. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

PUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

