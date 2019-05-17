JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) to Overweight

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGZPY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. VTB Capital raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OGZPY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Gazprom PAO has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

