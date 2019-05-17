JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 186.61 ($2.44).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 124.86 ($1.63) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 211.55 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -0.46%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

