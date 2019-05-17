JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Standard Chartered (STAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target (up from GBX 610 ($7.97)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 708.50 ($9.26).

STAN opened at GBX 672.40 ($8.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.35. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.03), for a total transaction of £269,593.65 ($352,271.85).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

