JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (LHN) a CHF 59 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 59 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 43 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 52.16.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.