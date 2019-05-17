Joseph Lacob Sells 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Joseph Lacob sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Lacob also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Align Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 28th, Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00.

Shares of ALGN traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $20,558,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/joseph-lacob-sells-5000-shares-of-align-technology-inc-algn-stock.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.