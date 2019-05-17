Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.45 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JEL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 460 ($6.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 491.20 ($6.42). The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Simon bought 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,077.60 ($13,168.17).

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/jersey-electricity-plc-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-6-45-jel.html.

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.