Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Recruit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCRRF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Recruit has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

