Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SpartanNash has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $552.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $32,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,081 shares in the company, valued at $606,374.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $81,596.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,502.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $188,845. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $13,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 277.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 152.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 225,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 121,694 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.