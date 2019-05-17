Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 160,399 Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Menlo Therapeutics worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNLO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNLO stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.38.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

