Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,518.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $592,744 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

