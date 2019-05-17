Jacob J. Schatz Sells 7,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 7,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $678,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,612.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. 2,124,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the period. EMS Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,790,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,852.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 189,534 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Electronic Arts to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

