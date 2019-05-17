Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) PT Lowered to $17.00

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.95% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.