IsoRay (ISR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.44 on Friday. IsoRay has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of IsoRay by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,857,268 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IsoRay by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,268 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IsoRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

