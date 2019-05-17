iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $169.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

