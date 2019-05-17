iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,817,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 870% from the previous session’s volume of 599,760 shares.The stock last traded at $45.63 and had previously closed at $45.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

