iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,203.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

