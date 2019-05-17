iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $126.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-stake-increased-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.