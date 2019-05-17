Investors Buy High Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 19,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,254% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,462 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,207.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $127,500 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 156,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,080. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

