Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,423. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 978.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

