Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/16/2019 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company continues to benefit from growth in both subscriptions and recurring revenues. Also, increasing adoption of BIM 360 solution is a key catalyst. Moreover, Autodesk is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q1 earnings. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, Autodesk’s profitability is expected to hurt from higher spending. The company’s ongoing business model transition remains an overhang. Moreover, significant product concentration is a headwind.”

5/14/2019 – Autodesk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $163.00.

5/9/2019 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company continues to benefit from growth in both subscriptions and recurring revenues. Also, increasing adoption of BIM 360 solution is a key catalyst. Moreover, Autodesk is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. We believe that higher demand for the Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile products and design suites will drive top-line growth over the long haul. However, Autodesk’s profitability is expected to hurt from higher spending in the near term. The company’s ongoing business model transition remains an overhang. Moreover, significant product concentration is a headwind.”

4/26/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/18/2019 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They wrote, “We believe this report should be viewed as a slight negative for ADSK given the dip in the overall index into negative territory, with the new projects index remaining at a high level (see quote from AIA Chief Economist below). As a reminder, ADSK generates a sizable portion of its business from architecture firms with ~38% of revenue coming from its Construction segment in F18.””

4/11/2019 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company continues to benefit from growth in both subscriptions and recurring revenues. Also, increasing adoption of BIM 360 solution is a key catalyst. Moreover, Autodesk is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. We believe that higher demand for the Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile products and design suites will drive top-line growth over the long haul. However, Autodesk’s profitability is expected to hurt from higher spending in the near term. The company’s ongoing business model transition remains an overhang. Moreover, significant product concentration is a headwind.”

4/2/2019 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s profitability is expected to hurt from higher spending in the near term. The company’s on-going business model transition remains an overhang. Moreover, significant product concentration is a headwind. Autodesk will stop disclosing subscriptions and ARPS data on a quarterly basis, which doesn’t bode well for investors. Nevertheless, improving subscriptions and recurring revenues along with new customer wins is positive. Increasing adoption of BIM 360 solution is a key catalyst. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

3/29/2019 – Autodesk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Autodesk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe this report should be viewed as neutral for ADSK given the m/m decrease in the overall index with the new projects index remaining at a high level and business conditions remaining generally healthy (see quote from AIA Chief Economist below). As a reminder, ADSK generates a sizable portion of its business from architecture firms with ~38% of revenue coming from its Construction segment in F18.””

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,796. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,584.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,716. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

