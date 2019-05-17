Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 545.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 274,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 968,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 128,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 11,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,555. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

