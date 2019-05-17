Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

ITCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. 6,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,774. The company has a market capitalization of $681.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.59. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.27. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

